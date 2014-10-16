The Newest ‘Justice League’ Plot Rumors Reveal The Villains And More

Yesterday we learned when Zack Snyder’s Justice League would hit screens (2017), and we also learned Snyder will direct Justice League 2 for a 2019 release. These will star Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and a not-yet-named actor as Green Lantern.
We heard rumors back in January that the members of the Justice League would show up in a cliffhanger scene in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice as a lead-in to Justice League. Now Badass Digest confirms this and elaborates on the cliffhanger and the plot for Justice League, specifically which villains we can expect to see.
Spoilers ahead.
[Batman V Superman] will end with the Justice League either assembled or all onscreen, having figured out the big threat facing them. There’s been another villain working behind the scenes of that movie and, as Latino Review reported, it’s Brainiac. That’s your Justice League villain, and my sources tell me that he’ll be defeated by a team that is made up of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash. Then at the end of the movie Green Lantern shows up and is like, “Guys, there’s a big bad guy from space coming your way,” and the Justice League is like, “Nah, brah, we got it already,” and Green Lantern is like, “Dudes. DUDES. It’s Darkseid.”
Whoa. That dialogue even reads like Zack Snyder wrote it. Uncanny.
Anyway, it makes sense for Snyder to helm all of these if they’re tied together so closely. Badass Digest adds that he’ll be filming both Justice League movies back to back. They also revealed it’s Superman’s Kryptonian beacon that’s drawing these interstellar beings to Earth. They also confirmed a few other things, including the rumor that Aquaman is angry at Superman because the World Engine placed in the Indian Ocean by Zod wreaked havoc in Atlantis. Careful, Supes, he’ll straight-up Brick you.
Justice League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Justice League 2 – Justice League Part One
Justice League 3 – Justice League Part Two
Got it.
+1
Almost as confusing as the Rambo titles:
First Blood
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Rambo
And the next one is Last Blood.
Huh? I mean, I know you are just being a hater, but is this supposed to be funny?
so all the more reason to hate superman. maybe they’re setting him up to be a villian like ultraman.
i still can’t believe they’re going to copy the avengers’ villian scheme. ultron>brainiac. thanos>darksied
I think the “copying” is coincidental… the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes with guys like Ultron and Thanos because they can’t use Dr. Doom, Galactus, or Magneto. Not to slight those villains becuase they are good but… Braniac and Darkseid are right there with Luthor as Superman (and the Justice League’s) biggest bosses.
who else would they use? Amazo and Prometheus?
i realize that marvel and dc have a history of copying characters from each other but they’re so obvious and blatant about the formula. why not have the legion of doom as the main villains lead by luthor. or the antimonitor, royal flush gang (eh maybe not), doomsday (maybe the 3rd superman movie), magog, white martions, thanagarian invasion, mongul’s war world. there’s plenty of villains to use.
I agree with Willroyboy, either the rumor made up shit or Warner DC is dense as a black hole.
So… Guy Gardner Green Lantern then?
It’s a rumor, so I hope it’s not true that Aquaman is angry at Superman because of the World engine. Superman destroyed the World engine. But it did do alot of damage to the Indian ocean before Supes detroyed it.
He’ll get to Superman right after he deals with those rascals at BP and fixing that giant trash island in the Pacific Ocean.
JAPANESE WHALING FLEET – Priority #1
“Squash this rumor right now! There are people out there insinuating these movies will have a plot!” – Zack Snyder
“It’s like they haven’t even seen Sucker Punch!”
So if Batman v Superman has a cliffhanger leading into Justice League 1, and Justice League 1 has a cliffhanger leading into Justice League 2, then why are there multiple movies in between each of these featuring a lot of the same characters? Like there’s a Wonder Woman movie between BvS and JL1, and there are Flash and Aquaman movies between JL1 and JL2. Are they not really chronological? Will they be more like filling in these individual characters’ back stories?
Because Warner Bros has no idea what they are doing with their shared universe.
Or their TV universe. Why would anyone go see Flash movie when you can watch 20 hours of him for free on your TV? Better special effects?
I wonder which skinny Jewish actors they’ll choose for all remaining roles?
Dont you have a sister to fuck?
What the hell is going on here?
There’s a huge missed opportunity here, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle(Ted cord) could be the bast buddy cop type duo of all time in a movie.
Is it too much to ask to get a movie where Superman makes the world a better place?
Well he was only actually responsible for around 2% of the destruction in MOS so the new guy is no where near as bad as the internet is making him out to be.
Where do you make up your percentage? Presidential polls?
@AFMG He took out a silo and a gas station, everything else was directly caused by Zod and his henchmen.
It’s going to be interesting to see what they do after the Aquaman and Wonder Woman movies bomb.
So Thanos is in the 3rd one?
Exactly.
I get that Darkseid was first and Thanos started out as a complete rip off of Darksied, but 99% of the people who see the commercial are not going to know that.
Marvel beat you to the punch DC, it’s stupid to use that character now.
Just make Green Lantern decent this time. Please.
How’s it gonna work that Aquaman makes Superman and Batman look like a bunch of puss cakes?
They could do an underwater scene. Also Aqua Man could whip Batman’s ass with ease unless they happened to be in a dessert for more than a day.
Because DC has worked hard to make Aquaman as badass as possible.
“unless they happened to be in a dessert for more than a day.”
He’s not one to be trifled with.
“Beware Bertron’s Curse, for he is named Doomsday”
I bet Doomsday gets brought in to whoop some ass at some point. He was mentioned in Kryptonian on the walls in Man of Steel.
[comicbook.com]
Ehh the only intresting thing Doomsday ever did was almost kill Superman.
Isn’t that what he’d be used for?