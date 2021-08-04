After teasing the upcoming revenge flick with a series of cool as hell photos, Netflix has officially released the first trailer for Kate starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is absolutely brutal in the title role as a relentless assassin. After finding out she was poisoned shortly before performing a hit, Kate goes on a one-woman killing spree against the entire Yakuza, against the better judgment of her handler, Woody Harrelson, who’s along for the ride.

While Kate‘s premise has been knocked (and praised) for sounding an awful lot like Crank, the stylized trailer bears very little resemblance to the Jason Statham flick. Think more along the lines of John Wick and Atomic Blonde. You’re more likely to see Kate shoot up a whole room, savagely snap a few ankles, and slam faces into hot grill tops than jolt herself with a defibrillator pad. Not to mention, Statham’s character was absolutely manic while Kate seems to be effortlessly calm, cool, and collected while mowing down her enemies with a cigarette dangling from her mouth.

Here’s the official synopsis:

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Kate starts streaming September 10 on Netflix.

(Via Netflix)