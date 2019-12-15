Team Star Wars has been making a big deal out of the alleged finality of The Rise of Skywalker — how it’s bringing another trilogy to an end, how it’s ending a story that began 42 years ago, how maybe Finn and Poe will hook up. Of course, we are supposed to be getting Star Wars movies even after many now living have died. In a new interview with LA Times, Lucasfilm honcho Kathleen Kennedy seemed to suggest the new, young gang — Rey, et al. — may be coming back at some point in the future.

The piece’s key bit, as singled out by Entertainment Weekly, is buried in prose and not a direct quote, but its meaning seems fairly unambiguous. The article talks about her future plans for the franchise, which seem to be up in the air, what with the recent departure of Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from whatever they had been planning for the Star Wars-verse. One thing she’s sure of, according to the profile: “While the Skywalker saga is ending,” the piece reads, “the company won’t abandon the characters created in the most recent trilogy.”

Does that mean they’ll play some role in a trilogy — say, the one in the works from Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson? Will they get spin-offs? Will they be movies or Disney+ shows? All solid questions, but you’ll have to wait for official answers. Anyway, don’t cry for Rey and team. Something tells us we’ll be hearing from those kids, and we don’t mean a postcard.

(Via LA Times and EW)