You don’t have to be ripped and/or jacked to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sure helps. Ever since Andy Dwyer stopped drinking “too much” beer to play Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris Hemsworth, and, earlier this week, Brie Larson have all documented their “superhuman strength” on social media.

The newest member of the MCU (Muscular Cinematic Universe): Kathryn Newton.

On Thursday, the Halt and Catch Fire, Big Little Lies, and Freaky star took to Instagram to show how she’s been preparing to play Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. “Honestly why I haven’t been posting,” along with two gym selfies.

The photos were also posted on a Marvel fan account on Twitter (4,900+ likes and counting). “Abs? I could never! I’m excited to see her as Cassie,” reads one reply, while another adds, “ain’t never seen a single antman movie, but imma be in theatres for this one just for her.” There’s no better endorsement than that.

Newton is the third actress to play Cassie in the MCU, following Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (a title I will never remember, no matter how many times I mutter “Quantumania” to myself) is scheduled to open on February 17, 2023.

(Via CinemaBlend)