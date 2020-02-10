Just like last year, the 2020 Oscars had no host, but they made up for that with presenters. Lots and lots of presenters. Who needs Kevin Hart when you’ve got, let’s say, Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton? The two were there to present the award for Original Screenplay, but before they called out the names of Team Parasite, the two got into a fair amount of banter.

And why not? The two are old friends. Back in 2003, they both appeared in Nancy Meyers’ romcom, Something’s Gotta Give, in which they nearly wound up together, until she wound up with Jack Nicholson. They had good chemistry then and they have even better chemistry now, with the two gleefully stepping over each other’s words, creating a beautiful cacophony.

They started by complimenting each other on their 17-year-old film, swapping “You were amazing,” before fondly reminiscing about reading the screenplay for the first time. Then it was memories of hanging with Nicholson, which Keanu called “a good time.” But Keaton stopped him there: “I wouldn’t go that far.” Whoa.

Keanu Reeves was on stage and Diane Keaton is the one who said “whoa.” Amazing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/V1ZqSPKVOM — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 10, 2020

Keaton then almost opened the envelope before they’d announced the nominees, but Keanu was there to catch her.

Diane Keaton “I’m going to open this for you.”

Keanu Reeves: “No, no, not yet.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8Ix35eYWca — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 10, 2020

People online flipped about the pairing, wishing they could be hanging with them, preferably with wine.

All I gotta say is, I also want to drink wine with Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ModEz3Vlnl — Gilluis Pérez (@GilluisPerez_) February 10, 2020

Some wished Keaton had ditched Nicholson for Keanu back in the day.

Diane should have ended up with Keanu at the end of the movie!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/q5Nw2qgZLz — 🏳️‍🌈Ms. Marya E. Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) February 10, 2020

Nancy Meyers just posted this after the "Something's Gotta Give" reunion at the #Oscars between Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves: "Whoa. Maybe they did end up together." pic.twitter.com/tBnfc3TdWR — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 10, 2020

And many were thirsty.

kelly marie tran diane keaton

🤝

wanting to fuck keanu — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 10, 2020

Someone tell Diane Keaton we get it that she had sex with Keanu Reeves… #Oscar2020 pic.twitter.com/iOMatCLl8X — Regina (@awesomeshades87) February 10, 2020

“A man who’s matrix we’d all like to reload, Keanu Reeves” HORNY — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 10, 2020

Keanu certainly knows how to get along with the older ladies. His date for the show wasn’t his age-appropriate girlfriend but rather his mom.

keanu reeves and his mother patricia taylor at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1sFxi29Jiu — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, let’s all marvel at Keanu aging, and not that much, since the days of Something’s Gotta Give.