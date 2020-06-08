It’s been 17 years since the so-polarizing-they-might-be-underrated Matrix sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, came out, and with such a long gap between films, Keanu Reeves didn’t think he was going to reprise his role as Neo again. But then last August, surprise surprise, it was announced that The Matrix 4 was in development with Lana Wachowski returning as director and writer (it will not be a Psycho II scenario). That, and the “beautiful script” she wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, is the reason why he decided to don the sunglasses once more.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Reeves told Empire Online. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) had a similar reason for coming back. “I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all,” she said. “When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.”

We still don’t know what the heck The Matrix 4 (release date May 21, 2021) is about, but whatever the plot, I’m sure Elon Musk will misinterpret it.

(Via Empire Online)