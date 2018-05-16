It's time to check your baggage! Watch the first trailer for #DestinationWedding, starring Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. https://t.co/KK2u3mqwFd pic.twitter.com/xEyjrLfUOv — People (@people) May 16, 2018

People has revealed the trailer for Destination Wedding, which looks like a romantic comedy that could be beloved even by those who detest romantic comedies. Two big reasons for this possible effect? Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, who are reuniting after their previous team-ups in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and A Scanner Darkly. Both are riding their own respective waves of success but still carved out time to despise each other in this breezy summer flick, and although Reeves still looks like he’s in John Wick mode, that’s only a bonus.

The trailer is glorious to behold with the duo showing undeniable chemistry while pretending to instantly hate each other during travels to an overwrought wedding in “a fool’s paradise.” They’re not thrilled to be paired up at the event, but somehow, they end up annoying each other in the same hotel room, and after Reeves declares, “I believe that there’s nobody for anyone,” I think we can accurately guess where this will go. Yet despite what could be a predictable plot, these two can’t go wrong together, especially while dropping white-hot insults and bickering over a mountain lion.

A third reason that this trailer is everything? This screencap showing the two drinking wine, which (I’m not sorry) not only evokes the Keanu-with-wine-glass meme but also Johnny Depp’s “Wino Forever” tattoo (that commemorates his ill-fated 1990s romance with Ryder). Destination Wedding arrives on August 24.