People has revealed the trailer for Destination Wedding, which looks like a romantic comedy that could be beloved even by those who detest romantic comedies. Two big reasons for this possible effect? Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, who are reuniting after their previous team-ups in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and A Scanner Darkly. Both are riding their own respective waves of success but still carved out time to despise each other in this breezy summer flick, and although Reeves still looks like he’s in John Wick mode, that’s only a bonus.
The trailer is glorious to behold with the duo showing undeniable chemistry while pretending to instantly hate each other during travels to an overwrought wedding in “a fool’s paradise.” They’re not thrilled to be paired up at the event, but somehow, they end up annoying each other in the same hotel room, and after Reeves declares, “I believe that there’s nobody for anyone,” I think we can accurately guess where this will go. Yet despite what could be a predictable plot, these two can’t go wrong together, especially while dropping white-hot insults and bickering over a mountain lion.
A third reason that this trailer is everything? This screencap showing the two drinking wine, which (I’m not sorry) not only evokes the Keanu-with-wine-glass meme but also Johnny Depp’s “Wino Forever” tattoo (that commemorates his ill-fated 1990s romance with Ryder). Destination Wedding arrives on August 24.
This looks like an exceptional VOD selection for staying in with the Mrs. And I mean that in the best possible way
Watch that wallet, Keanu. Maybe put it in your front pocket when you’re around Ms. Ryder
This is better than what I had. Mine was more ‘check your baggage, cause otherwise Winona Ryder is gonna steal your shit.’