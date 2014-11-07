Keira Knightley Posed Topless In A Protest Against Photoshop

Keira Knightley is one of the most gorgeous women alive, yet she apparently wasn’t pretty enough for the marketing material to a terrible movie. Her breasts were infamously awooga’d on the poster for King Arthur, which is ironic because to prepare for the physically demanding role, she added muscle that “flattened” her chest “even more.”

In a protest against unnecessary Photoshopping, Knightley appears topless in the latest issue of Interview (link is NSFW). All the photos are unedited, as was her demand.

“I’ve had my body manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s paparazzi photographers or for film posters. That [shoot] was one of the ones where I said: ‘OK, I’m fine doing the topless shot so long as you don’t make them any bigger or retouch.’ Because it does feel important to say it really doesn’t matter what shape you are.” (Via)

She added, “I think women’s bodies are a battleground and photography is partly to blame. Our society is so photographic now, it becomes more difficult to see all of those different varieties of shape.” She might be on to something here…

Via Interview