Keira Knightley Posed Topless In A Protest Against Photoshop

#Keira Knightley
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.07.14 95 Comments

Keira Knightley is one of the most gorgeous women alive, yet she apparently wasn’t pretty enough for the marketing material to a terrible movie. Her breasts were infamously awooga’d on the poster for King Arthur, which is ironic because to prepare for the physically demanding role, she added muscle that “flattened” her chest “even more.”

In a protest against unnecessary Photoshopping, Knightley appears topless in the latest issue of Interview (link is NSFW). All the photos are unedited, as was her demand.

“I’ve had my body manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s paparazzi photographers or for film posters. That [shoot] was one of the ones where I said: ‘OK, I’m fine doing the topless shot so long as you don’t make them any bigger or retouch.’ Because it does feel important to say it really doesn’t matter what shape you are.” (Via)

She added, “I think women’s bodies are a battleground and photography is partly to blame. Our society is so photographic now, it becomes more difficult to see all of those different varieties of shape.” She might be on to something here

Via Interview

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keira Knightley
TAGSboobsKEIRA KNIGHTLEYPHOTOSHOP

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP