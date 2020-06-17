Thanks to his involvement with Freaks and Geeks and cult classic The Cable Guy, Judd Apatow was already known among comedy nerds before The 40-Year-Old Virgin hit theaters in 2005. But the Steve Carell-starring comedy is what led him towards becoming arguably the preeminent comedy director of his generation. Not all the jokes in the movie haven’t aged well, especially Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen insulting each other’s masculinity, but Carell screaming “KELLY CLARKSON” while getting waxed?

That still holds up.

Apatow, whose The King of Staten Island is out now, was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the “Since U Been Gone” singer told him that “it doesn’t matter what I do in my life, no one remembers me for anything other than that.” Considering she’s an American Idol who’s sold over 25 million albums and won three Grammys, that’s saying something. “Was it your fault Steve Carell screamed my name?” Clarkson asked Apatow, who responded, “I’m going to blame Seth Rogen.” Good advice for any scenario:

Apatow showed that they actually had a cardboard poster on set with two columns of swears for Carell to draw on. One side was full of actual profanity (and therefore blurred out on the show) while the other side had goofier, less serious exclamations. Clarkson’s name was right in the middle.

Here’s that list.

I need to know the blurred-out word between “Jesus” and “juice.”

