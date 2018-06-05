Star Wars: The Last Jedi is certified 91 percent “Fresh” among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience rating is only 46 percent. The curious disparity can possibly be credited to Rian Johnson subverting numerous tropes, and some fans don’t like change (Kevin Smith agrees with this childhood-ruining theory), or trolls and/or bots sabotaging the score, because how dare the heroes not all be straight white males. This, unfortunately, explains the existence of the men’s right edit of The Last Jedi, wherein a two-and-a-half hour movie was reduced to 46 minutes, and why actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted her Instagram posts:
Kelly Marie Tran, the Vietnamese-American actress who portrayed Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, spent the weekend deleting her Instagram posts, leaving behind a completely barren account; it should be noted, however, that she has not gone so far as to delete the account entirely. (Via)
At this time, it’s believed Tran (the first woman of color to have a leading role in a Star Wars movie) deleted the posts “due to months of harassment she has received for her character Rose,” according to Star Wars Facts.
In October, months before The Last Jedi was released, Tran admitted that she “avoided public social media for a long time purely because I was afraid. I was terrified of being picked apart, of being scrutinized, of being seen. It took me a year of self-work — and some really amazing, supportive friends — to make me realize that it’s none of my business if people like me or not. It doesn’t change my goals, my dreams, what I want to do with the opportunities I’ve been given.”
She continued, “YOU ARE ENOUGH. Love yourself and embrace your messiness. That’s where your power lies! (I honestly just wrote this in my journal as a reminder to myself, because hey, I’m mostly a strong person, but life happens, and I’m still figuring it out as I go.).” The only thing that remains on her Instagram account? The page description: “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”
In the aftermath, Tran is receiving an outpouring of support.
For the life of me I can’t understand how people deflect the criticisms of this film as being some large anti-SJW conspiracy. The writing was bad. End of story. People are allowed to not like a film with a messy plot and bad character development. Trolls are gonna troll but that has nothing to do with seeing Leia floating through space like Mary Poppins and thinking, “what the fuck is this crap?”
You can hate the film sure, and complain about the storytelling, but too much of it got intertwined. This actor did a job and now she suffers. Nobody should be harassed online for being in a movie. This goes beyond trolling.
Maybe because a ton of the criticism includes specific mentions of how “SJW are ruining the world”. These people aren’t being subtle.
Because the negative comments of this film all come from a very small number of people, who tend to used the same/similar screen names on EVERY SINGLE SITE they visit, and pretty much verbatinm make the exact same comments. It’s “Lady Ghostbusters” 2.0. A collection of angry INCELs screaming abut something idiotic, and the rest of us over here like: I dunno, I kinda liked it.
Agree, agree, and agree, but I hear extremely valid criticisms – not nitpicking but fundamental film criticisms – and nobody seems to have a legit counter. And I personally loved the Ghostbusters reboot (it was well written and the characters were well developed).
Yes, I’m sure the men harassing and bullying Kelly Marie Tran online are doing so because they didn’t like the writing and character development in TLJ.
The author is asserting that the low audience rating is the result of people who would harass her. I’m stating it’s because it’s a 2 hour mess where nothing happens.
The ironic thing about the people who keep blaming SJW’s for everything is that their complaints come off as trolling, and the only ways people respond to trolls is to give-up or double down, and Star Wars isn’t giving up. So expect more of the SJW stuff that they hate so much.
It’s super irritating when people with legitimate criticism get lumped in with the knuckleheads. The movie was trash, but the people who harass innocent actors are also trash.
The way her and others were treated by the people who hated TLJ is why I don’t take anything they say seriously.