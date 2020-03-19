As more and more celebrities find themselves with lots of free times on their hands, they’re turning to social media to pass the time with various results. (Looking at you, Vanessa Hudgens.) Thankfully, Kevin Bacon falls neatly in the helpful category as the Footloose actor took to Instagram to start the #IStayHomeFor challenge in an effort to promote social distancing. The campaign, which is a clever riff on “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” encourages folks to share the special person in their life who they’re protecting from the coronavirus by staying indoors:

Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier – We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)

You can watch Bacon’s video where he shares that he’s staying home for his wife Kyra Sedgwick below:

As for which celebrities were tagged first, Bacon went with Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, and David Beckham, and some didn’t waste any time joining in. Lovato and Carlile both shared Instagram Stories saying their posts will be coming soon, while John was the first one out of the gate with challenges for Rocketman star Taron Egerton, singer Sam Smith, and actress Sharon Stone.

Beckham was the next celeb to join in, tagging his son Brooklyn and Late Late Show host James Corden

So far there’s been no response from Fallon or Hart, but they’ll probably be joining in shortly.

(Via Instagram)