When Warner Bros. dropped a first look at Matt Reeves’ The Batman during DC Fandome, audiences were absolutely blown away by the darker, intense approach that Robert Pattinson was bringing to the iconic role. But hardcore Batman fans were even more stoked to see a nod to the classic Batman: The Animated Series, which some considered to be one of the best interpretations of the Dark Knight, surpassing even the films. During the badass trailer set to Nirvana‘s “Something in the Way,” Pattinson’s Batman is asked who he is by a group of frightened thugs who just watched one of their own take a brutal beating. Pattinson’s response? “I’m vengeance,” a line that was epically growled by Kevin Conroy during his time voicing the Caped Crusader on the animated series.

As for how Conroy feels about seeing Pattinson use his classic line, he’s very cool with it. In an interview with Geek House Show, Conroy opened up about how he loves that there are different takes on Batman and The Joker, and he appreciates what each actor brings to the role even though he was against the idea when Val Kilmer first replaced Michael Keaton in Batman Forever.

“I think it was kind of brilliant of Warner Brothers to not give the role to one person,” Conroy said, via Comic Book. “I thought it was crazy at first because usually they give a role to one actor and that actor becomes the face of the franchise. So when Michael Keaton started and I thought well he’s going to be Batman. Then you got, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, all these different actors, Ben Affleck, who all did it slightly different. They all had a different strength in playing the role.”

