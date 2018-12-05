Kevin Hart Is Reportedly In Talks To Host The 2019 Oscars

12.04.18 18 mins ago

NBC/Broadway Video

Life moves pretty fast. Earlier Tuesday, it was reported, with no shortage of amusement, that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was having a hell of a time finding a host for their 2019 Oscars. (The internet helpfully offered some suggestions.) But as of Tuesday night, there was already a potential sucker winner of the Oscars lottery: According to Deadline, Kevin Hart is reportedly in talks to take the job no one in the world seems to want.

Whether he signs or not, this is cutting it close. The ceremony, which earlier this year was held in early March, had for next year been pushed back to late February — the 24th, to be exact. That means should the comic and movie star say OK to the job he’s allegedly been offered, he’ll have to move quick — or just mostly fall back on ad-libbing, at which he already excels.

TAGSkevin hartOSCARS

