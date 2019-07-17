Getty Image

In March, Ben Affleck admitted that he’d love to reunite with old pal Kevin Smith (pictured above at a 1997 Chasing Amy event, whoa) for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The timing of his declaration suggested otherwise, given that the movie will come out at some point in 2019 (no official release date yet), but maybe the display of goodwill has something to do with Smith’s recent defense of Affleck’s “unfairly maligned” Batman? We may never know the answer to that question, but this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, we’ll learn who’s playing the “more modern” duo in Bluntman V. Chronic, the movie-inside-the-movie that will be highlighted inside Smith’s first trailer for Reboot on Saturday in Hall H.

The View Askew Universe director teased the casting reveal of both Bluntman and Chronic (replacing Jason Biggs and James Van Der Beek, respectively) with this poster and captions. It’s gonna be a female Chronic now, and Smith encouraged people to take guesses on both Twitter and Instagram.