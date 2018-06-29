Getty Image

Comedy Central is pulling out all the stops for their upcoming roast of Bruce Willis. Set to air on the network July 29th, the star-studded affair will feature former Willis co-stars like Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Looper), Edward Norton (Moonrise Kingdom, Motherless Brooklyn), Cybill Shepherd (Moonlighting), and Kevin Pollack (Hostage) alongside comedians Dom Irrera, Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery, and Jeff Ross.

That’s quite a line-up, but one internet denizen wondered aloud on Twitter why Bruce’s not-so-dear friend Kevin Smith wasn’t involved — the two worked together on Live Free Or Die Hard and Cop Out. And because the social media platform is perfect for Beetlejuicing, Kevin popped up and responded with his thoughts on the exclusion.

I have a hard time making fun of others (which is why I tend to turn inward and mock myself). And honestly: even though I’ve worked with him twice, I’m way okay with not being invited to this Roast. But it does kinda feel like a… what’s the term I’m looking for here? A cop out. https://t.co/oGLqUCqDTz — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 29, 2018

“I have a hard time making fun of others (which is why I tend to turn inward and mock myself),” Smith wrote. “And honestly: even though I’ve worked with him twice, I’m way okay with not being invited to this Roast. But it does kinda feel like a … what’s the term I’m looking for here? A cop out.”

That fun little pun classily sidesteps the huge mountain of drama that surrounded the two following a fall-out on the Smith-directed Cop Out. Bruce’s alleged hotshot behavior became a regular topic of Kevin’s conversations for years after, including a fifteen minute bit on one of the An Evening With Kevin Smith DVDs. At least that particular monologue was funny. Another interview with Opie & Anthony had Smith calling Willis a “passionless piece of s**t” that “was actively working against the production” of Cop Out.

Needless to say, the chances of the two working together are slim to none, even on something like roasting Bruce Willis, an endeavor Smith has honed down to a science over the past eight years.