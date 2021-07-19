After years of looking like the final chapter of the trilogy would never get made, Lionsgate has acquired the worldwide rights to Kevin Smith’s Clerks III. The long-gestating third installment is currently in pre-production in New Jersey and is slated to start filming next month. According to Smith, the film will continue the events of Clerks II, which was released over 15 years ago in 2006. All of the original cast members will return, including Rosario Dawson, who recently lit the geek world on fire with her live-action portrayal of Star Wars’ favorite Ahsoka Tano.

However, this time, the crew will not be slinging burgers at Moobies, and instead, Dante and Randal will be back in the convenience store where it all started. Via Deadline:

“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

The news arrives as Smith is also blowing minds in the nerd realm thanks to his work creating the He-Man revival, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, that’s set to arrive on Netflix later this month.

(Via Deadline)