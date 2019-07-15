Getty Image

Whenever he’s not too busy working on the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, writer and director Kevin Smith is ruining (or improving) Stranger Things, defending his oeuvre and all kinds of other things on socail media. His latest bit? Announcing a special live reading of his unproduced Clerks III script for a charitable cause in his home state of New Jersey.

As reported by IndieWire, Smith took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce that he would be hosting (and performing) in a live reading of the unmade Clerks III script on Saturday, August 3rd to support the First Avenue Playhouse in Atlantic Highlands. “Come hear what might have been, when we read the unmade CLERKS III script!” he tweeted. “There are only 80 seats at a pricey $100 apiece, but all the money goes to The First Avenue Playhouse (it’s a Benefit for them)!”