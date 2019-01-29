Kevin Smith Has Officially Retired His Hockey Jerseys

01.29.19

It’s the end of a baggy era, folks.

For years, Kevin Smith was rarely seen without either a hockey jersey, usually for his beloved New Jersey Devils or with the “Fatman” logo, or an oversized hoodie. But then the Chasing Amy director lost a ton of weight after suffering a “massive heart attack,” and he’s retired most of his wardrobe.

After Bill Maher mocked him on Real Time for still enjoying comic books and wearing over-sized shorts and jerseys, Smith tweeted, “Yes, @billmaher took a shot at me during his show last night, in the midst of his latest rant about @TheRealStanLee and adults who like comic books. No, I’m not mad at all. Bill may talk tough but he’s a stoner like me and a real pussycat when confronted.” That inspired Marvel’s Joe Quesada to note that although he watches and occasionally enjoys Maher, “no one’s happier than me that @ThatKevinSmith is done with those damn hockey jerseys (m’boy’s looking sexy these days).”

Then, the bombshell.

“I wasn’t done with the hockey jerseys, @JoeQuesada – the hockey jerseys were done with me,” Smith tweeted. “But we still text each other on rainy days or whenever we’re feeling sentimental. One night we tried a hockey jersey booty call. But it just wasn’t the same anymore. We’d both changed.” I hope Smith’s retired New Jersey Devils jersey gets hung from the rafters… above the gas station where the iconic gas station photo was taken.

