Gramercy Pictures

Kevin Smith‘s long-dormant Clerks III is finally going to see the light of day, in a way, but fans of the geeky filmmaker are currently awaiting the first trailer for his upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The sequel to the 2001 comedy about two of his most iconic characters, played by Jason Mewes and himself, already features a Bluntman V Chronic film-within-a-film that’s promising some pretty wild cameos. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, Smith said fans should expect even more.

Specifically, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot‘s roster will include “three different Batmans,” a feat of casting that Smith described as “kind of amazing.” As for precisely which three Batmen these are, the writer and director isn’t saying. “No,” he said when EW asked him who the three actors were. “No, I can’t.”

Everyone already seems to think that the movie’s Bluntman V Chronic will feature longtime Smith collaborator Ben Affleck as the latter, but that doesn’t mean the Justice League actor can’t do double duty. After all, he did precisely that in the first Jay and Silent Bob film nearly 20 years ago. But there are plenty of other options, too.

Michael Keaton has performed in plenty of self-aware bits (Birdman and Saturday Night Live) that he just might do it. George Clooney and Val Kilmer, however, are longer odds. Same with more recent additions to the group like Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale, though voice actor Kevin Conroy just might. Famous for voicing Batman and Bruce Wayne in the classic ’90s animated series, the latter has worked with Smith before.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)