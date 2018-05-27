Kevin Smith Confirms That ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ Is Happening

Kevin Smith has talked about the return of Jay And Silent Bob in some form or another since at least 2014. It’s been more than a decade since Clerks II hit theaters and longer than that since Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, both projects that Smith had hinted at plotting sequels for in the near future. But now in the wake of his heart attack scare, it would seem Smith is moving forward on one of these ideas with a sequel to his 2001 ode to the titular characters.

The news comes from a recent Q&A following a live episode of his Fat Man on Batman podcast and includes some plot details that might sound familiar to fans who saw the original film way back according to ComicBook.com:

“We’re doing a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and it’s called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Smith told fans. “It’s us, it’s me and Jay so it’s not really strictly a reboot in the way that people think of a reboot. If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f—ing different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same f—ing movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

