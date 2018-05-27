Kevin Smith Confirms That ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ Is Happening

Miramax / Dimension

Kevin Smith has talked about the return of Jay And Silent Bob in some form or another since at least 2014. It’s been more than a decade since Clerks II hit theaters and longer than that since Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, both projects that Smith had hinted at plotting sequels for in the near future. But now in the wake of his heart attack scare, it would seem Smith is moving forward on one of these ideas with a sequel to his 2001 ode to the titular characters.

16 years ago, #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack was released in theaters. And this Fall, we shoot a follow-up flick called #JayAndSilentBobReboot! pic.twitter.com/bULHxzX3aj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 25, 2017

The news comes from a recent Q&A following a live episode of his Fat Man on Batman podcast and includes some plot details that might sound familiar to fans who saw the original film way back according to ComicBook.com: