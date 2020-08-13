Kevin Smith Came Up With A Way To Make A Sequel To ‘Tusk’

Warning: This article contains vague spoilers for Kevin Smith’s Tusk.

Tusk was not one of Kevin Smith’s biggest hits, but like a lot of his work (Jersey Girl perhaps excepted), it had its admirers and it found a healthy life on home video. He even made it the beginning of a new, Canada-set series called the True North Trilogy, followed by 2016’s Yoga Hosers and the yet-to-be-filmed Moose Jaws. But during a ComicBook.com Livestream Wednesday night, he returned to Tusk, rattling off a possible storyline for a sequel he may or may not ever make.

First off, Tusk’s conclusion isn’t exactly sequel-friendly, ending on a downer note that leaves our hero — a popular podcaster, played by Justin Long, who is unwittingly turned into a man-walrus by a deranged wildlife fanatic, played by the late, great Michael Parks —perhaps for forever. Or maybe not.

“There’s a version of Tusk 2 that you do where you cut to the present, and somebody else gets sucked into the spider’s web,” Smith told the crowd. “The house, you hear stories, and when you come to the house, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has gotten out of the walrus trappings and stuff and is obviously disturbed. By his whole ordeal and is now doing it to others. So there’s a way to do Tusk 2 where Justin becomes Michael Parks’ character….So yea, that’s possible. Tusk 2 is possible.”

Does this mean Smith will actually ever make Tusk 2? Possibly, possibly not. His docket is pretty full, with Moose Jaws, with Clerks 3, and with another sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats. And does Justin Long really want to crawl back into that walrus get-up again? Whatever the case, this quarantine may last long enough that the man who finished the Mallrats sequel script while holding down indoors may bust out Tusk 2, too.

(Via ComicBook.com)