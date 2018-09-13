Getty Image

In February, Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack, a massive behemoth he called a potential “widow-maker.” But he survived, realized life was short and he was “living on borrowed time,” and decided to get thin and healthy. And so he has. As of late August, he was taking to Instagram to show what a plant-based diet and the Weight Watchers app can do, namely take Kevin Smith from 265 pounds down to 205. That said, if Kevin Smith is now svelte, so is his most famous on-screen alter ego, Silent Bob.

As per ComicBook.com, Smith recently went on his Fatman on Batman podcast and discussed his Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the forthcoming movie about the marijuana peddlers and bon vivants played by longtime friend Jason Mewes and Smith, respectively. Those who’ve seen them since they premiered in Smith’s debut Clerks — though Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back itself — know Jay hits his friend with lots and lots and lots of fat jokes. One problem…

Smith revealed he was working on the film’s eighth draft, saying, “This is the draft where I had to take out all the fat jokes ’cause they just don’t make sense anymore.”

What to do? Smith decided diet jokes work just as well. Maybe they’d even be better because then Smith would no longer be contributing, even in his good-humored way, to the collective body-shaming that plagues our world.

Smith revealed the basics of his Jay and Silent Bob Reboot back in May, saying it’s a sequel to Strike Back that’s also, as per its title, also a reboot. But, he said, “it’s not really strictly a reboot in the way that people think of a reboot. If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them, so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening.

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f*cking different,” Smith continued. “In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go across the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same f*cking movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

