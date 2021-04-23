Kevin Spacey has tried very hard to keep his acting career afloat amid some very serious allegations of sexual misconduct, but one performance he’s tried to keep quiet apparently includes a “song and dance” during a deposition for one of his legal battles.

A long piece by the Hollywood Reporter detailed the legal troubles Spacey is currently dealing with, including allegations of groping people on the set of House of Cards and other instances that have mounted to a “critical mass” of allegations against him from three different parties.

The piece is detailed and framed with the question about whether Spacey will ever act again even if he can somehow not be found guilty of the crimes alleged. But according to the piece, Spacey has acted just as strangely as the process has played out. That includes a literal performance during a deposition that’s been under wraps because much of the investigations in question have been delayed by the pandemic.

After more than a year of contentious private negotiations, the Spacey case was submitted to an arbitrator in February 2020, right before the coronavirus lockdown began, with protective orders in place so that there would be no reporting on the still raging battle. But like everything in the new bizarre world of Spacey, this legal proceeding turned surreal quickly. At one point during his deposition, Spacey sprung up from his seat and performed a song-and-dance number in the conference room.

Spacey has acted bizarrely in the public eye in the wake of these allegations, so perhaps it should be no surprise that he’s erratic behind the scenes as well. The full piece has some truly head-scratching details, including the unfortunate fates of several people involved in the cases Spacey is currently fighting. But dancing and singing during legal depositions, in this inexpert opinion, are probably not helping his case any.

[via Hollywood Reporter]