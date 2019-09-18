Everyone Is A Suspect In Rian Johnson’s Thrilling ‘Knives Out’ Trailer

Unlike the reception to The Last Jedi (an excellent movie that people — and “people” — don’t like, for some reason), everyone seems to love Rian Johnson’s post-Star Wars feature, Knives Out. The modern-day whodunit has a sparkling 98 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and our own Mike Ryan called it “delightful” and “an old-fashioned murder-mystery throwback with stars-a-plenty… and a drop-dead hilarious comedy. It’s one of the best movie theater experiences of 2019.” I’m almost tempted to say you shouldn’t watch the trailer above; it doesn’t give anything away, but it’s best to go into Knives Out knowing as little as possible. Except: Michael Shannon wears this sweater.

Reason enough to see it. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

Knives Out, which also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell, opens on November 27.