Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before Rian Johnson destroyed the childhoods of dozens of Russian trolls, he was best known for writing and directing Looper, one of the more clever science-fiction movies in recent memory. The Bruce Willis- and Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starring time travel film was based on an original idea, because Hollywood still makes those occasionally. Very occasionally, which is why I’m so excited for Knives Out, Johnson’s latest film (inspired by Agatha Christie’s novels) that he sandwiched between The Last Jedi and a new Star Wars trilogy.

Knives Out is a “fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect,” according to the official plot summary. It also has a stacked cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Hm, I guess the porgs wanted too much money.

Here’s the official plot summary:

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death… Knives Out is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Knives Out opens on November 27.