Kristen Stewart Wouldn’t Mind Playing A Gay Superhero In A Marvel Movie

Last week, actress Kristen Stewart made headlines when she revealed that, early in her career, she was told, “If you just do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.” On the heels of this interview, the Seberg star added some further context to her comments while promoting her latest film at this weekend’s Toronto International Film Festival. What’s more, she also threw her hat in the ring for playing a gay superhero in a Marvel (or any other comic book-derived) movie.

Regarding her initial comments to Harper’s Bazaar, Stewart explained to Variety that it’s “been a conversation that’s always existed” and one that she’s “always radically rejected”:

“It’s nice to be able to talk about that in a way that people really understand now,” Stewart added. “Instead of sounding like I’m being crazy, like, ‘Don’t put me in a box! Ambiguity’s a cool thing!’ Now, it’s, like ‘duh.’ Before, I had to say it like it was some far out idea. Now it’s more on the mainstage, which is rad.”

Even so, the actress made sure to note that her initial comment wasn’t mean to paint a target specifically on Marvel’s back. “It was literally just a big conglomerate-y type thing,” she said. “I’m sure [Marvel] would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes.” Sure enough, the Disney-owned studio’s next big tentpole is The Eternals, which is set to feature one of the MCU’s first out LGBTQ characters. And when Variety asked Stewart’s Serberg co-star Anthony Mackie, who has played the Falcon in numerous films, which hero she should play, the actress exclaimed, “A gay one!”

