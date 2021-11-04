Kristen Stewart casually revealed this week that she’s engaged to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Spencer actress said on The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.” Congratulations to the happy couple! Now that the proposal is out of the way, Stewart and Meyer can focus on what really matters: getting Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding.

Stewart told host Howard Stern she and Meyer would likely officiate the wedding themselves, but admitted, “We did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.” She added, “So, the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

In 2015, Fieri officiated 101 gay weddings in Miami, Florida, in honor of his late sister, who was gay. Why 101? The ‘101 Gay Weddings’ celebration was named after the 101 Dalmatians animated film to target Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who had actively fought against lifting the same-sex marriage ban,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Guy Fieri rules. Kristen Stewart rules. I don’t know much about Dylan Meyer, but she once tweeted, “You either recognize the 1996 Bax Luhrman Romeo and Juliet soundtrack as the apex of soundtracks or you don’t know what soundtracks are,” so she rules, too. Fieri officiating the wedding needs to happen. Someone needs to get in touch with him. It’s probably not too difficult. I bet Guy still has a Yahoo! email address.

