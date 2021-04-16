After getting a screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards for Bridesmaids, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo waited 10 years before their next movie, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which should have been nominated for Best Picture. The wait for their next feature won’t be nearly as long. Wiig and Mumolo are working on a “a live-action untitled Cinderella Evil Stepsisters film” for Disney, according to Deadline. “It is unknown whether Wiig and Mumolo would also be starring in the film,” but if they do, “it wouldn’t be as the stepsisters as the plan is for them to be played by younger actresses.”

The film is a fairy tale musical comedy that re-imagines the Cinderella classic from the point of view of her infamous evil stepsisters. Spanning their early childhood through the marriage of their universally beloved stepsister and beyond, we follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family’s legacy.

First off, I did not realize Cinderella’s evil step-sisters had names (there’s only one animated Anastasia in this house). Also, Disney’s track record with live-action movies based on animated classics is spotty at best, but I’m comforted by the fact that Wiig and Mumolo can write one heck of a musical number.

