By this point, it’s kind of cheap to go back and find message board comments reacting to the news that Heath Ledger had been tapped to play The Joker in The Dark Knight, which I just did. First of all, thinking back, it was kind of a crazy choice. It’s funny to read through now and see people say things like, “Aw, man, this sucks, I was hoping for Robin Williams or Crispin Glover.” And it’s funny because a lot of these message boards also have people coming back years later to post things like, “Well, I guess we were wrong.”
But the reason it’s cheap is because it’s the one perfect example of this kind of situation (well, ignoring what happened to Ledger in real life, which we are doing): Hire an actor you would never think of for the role of a famous villain, people freak out, actor wins an Oscar for the performance. You see, that’s only happened once. But the reaction today that Kristin Wiig will play Cheetah in the second Wonder Woman film is reminding me of the initial reaction to Ledger. And who knows how it will eventually play out, but bold and unique choices are good and this is certainly a bold and unique choice.
Look, sometimes bold and unique choices don’t always work. I loved it when Jesse Eisenberg was picked to play Lex Luthor. It was new and refreshing! Then Zack Snyder decided Lex Luthor would fight Superman with a jar of his own piss. (This really happened.) That’s not Eisenberg’s fault. (At least, I don’t think it is. If Jesse Eisenberg was on set and said, “Hey, I have an interesting idea involving urine,” I don’t think I want to know.) So, no, that one hasn’t panned out yet, but nothing worked in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. (Also, this is a movie that killed Jimmy Olsen by shooting him in the head execution style.) And I still think there is a director out there who will find something interesting to do with Eisenberg’s talents. So, I haven’t given up on that yet, but I also realize these kinds of offbeat choices don’t always work out and this paragraph is here to stop people from tweeting these sorts of examples at me.
But there’s a big difference here: After the near-universal acclaim for Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins, like Christopher Nolan before her with Batman Begins, has more than earned the benefit of the doubt. (Snyder was coming off of the mixed reaction to Man of Steel.) Obviously Nolan – who had already made a great Batman movie – saw something he liked in Ledger’s version of The Joker. And now Jenkins – who has already made a great Wonder Woman movie – obviously sees something in Wiig for Wonder Woman’s archenemy.
I don’t know about this. She’s a fantastic actress, and can pull off just about anything. My problem is with casting her as Cheetah. That’s either going to a CGI heavy character, or lots of effects makeup and suit. Also, picturing Wiig in a non-comedic fight scene is rather hard. Throw in a cat suit and it’s nearly impossible. I’m willing to give the benefit of the doubt on this, but man, it’s going to be hard.
The worst part about Wonder Woman was the shitty villain (and boss fight) at the end. Casting an overbearing comedic actress to play a fucking cheetah woman in the DCU is of course going to attract negative attention. Thinking this is similar to casting Heath Ledger (who at least had some well known dramatic roles) as the Joker and how the role of Cheetah might be a potential Oscar worthy performance is fucking hilarious.
This whole article is pretty much explaining how the writer draws the correlation to Ledger’s casting. It even begins with a disclaimer. Did you read it at all or were you just anxious to tell the writer how fucking hilarious he is?
Then you should probably stop reading them.
It may or may not work, but not because of her, but as a choice of villain. Also a lot of ppl thought affleck was a bad choice for batman, but he did well with the material given. Would have been a fun story arc if they tied it back to Darkseid and had them kidnap her to make her one of his furies I’m surprised ppl aren’t saying it should be a minority given the role etc
I care less about this and more about whether or not they are going to continue to try and build the DCU as it currently is. Affleck doesn’t want to play Batman anymore, there doesn’t appear to be another stand-alone Superman film in production, the Flash movie can’t seem to get started, Snyder could be gone – or at least heavily neutered in future projects – and no-one seems THAT excited about the upcoming Aquaman film. Do they just focus on WW from here on and reboot the other characters around her? The MCU seems to have the next ten years planned out. What’s on the DCU slate beyond this Wonder Woman film?
You must not keep up with current movie news:
There is no guarantee that Affleck doesn’t want to be Batman anymore that is just a rumor that everyone keeps piling onto.
Henry Cavill is reportedly looking to renew his contract with WB as Superman.
The Flash movie just got its directors and already has a script, or at least a first draft written.
And Aquaman is 9 months away and there hasn’t been a trailer for it yet so there wouldn’t be a whole lot of hype for it in the first place, but a cut of the film was shown to some people and they had nothing but great things to say about it.
As far as what is on DC’s slate besides Wonder Woman; Shazam is currently being filmed in Canada, Suicide Squad 2 is planned to start filming in the fall (October). Chris McKay is attached to direct Nightwing and the script is currently being written. Since The Flash has both a script and directors they could start production on that film whenever they are ready unless the directors who are also writers feel the need to rewrite some parts of it. There are quite a by if things going on with DC.
I wonder which Marvel movie they will rip off for the 2nd wonder woman movie since the 1st was just Captain America in WW1.
The thing is, she is the only woman in the entire history of SNL to have a successful film career after she left. (Yeah, yeah, Fey and Poehler and Rudolph and Dreyfus have all MADE films, but they’re still best-known for television.) Wiig made some really interesting choices post-SNL, establishing herself as an actress transcending her “sketch-comedienne” resume, and at this point I think she could play damn near anything. Villainess? Look no further than “Mother!”