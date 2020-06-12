Kumail Nanjiani famously got ripped for Disney and Marvel Studios’ The Eternals. That movie’s been pushed back until February 12, 2021, but Nanjiani’s abs are not on pause. In fact, they simply won’t stop and are growing even more pronounced, according to his wife, Emily Gordon (writer of The Big Sick), even though Nanjiani seemed embarrassed to admit as much when first prodded during a podcast with The Wrap’s Sharon Waxman.

Naturally, the subject of Kumail’s abs (and how they are weathering quarantine) came up in conversation, and Emily confirmed, “He’s been working out as if he could physically fight COVID.” To this, Kumail protested, “Stop it,” but he confirmed that, yes, he’s hitting the iron and exercising “like a demon”:

“I have been working out a lot, because, especially in the beginning, the first like month-and-a-half of it. I just felt so out of control and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I could definitely do.’ And so, I really did. I’m trying to take a little bit of a break now, but yeah, I’ve kept it up.”

This “ripped” thing is going to follow him forever, but he seems to enjoy fitness, at least. It’s the diet part that’s the most difficult, especially when confronted with pizza and cake by Jimmy Kimmel. Yet as Kumail further admits, it’s not as difficult to stay ripped as it is to get there in the first place.

Watch a video clip of The Wrap’s podcast visit with Kumail and Emily below.