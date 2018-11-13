Netflix

When it comes to onscreen facial hair, arguably only the cast of 1993’s Gettysburg can beat Kurt Russell. Over his five decade career, the throwback macho thespian has had his share of beards. They tend to be real. So it’s impressive to learn that his beard in the forthcoming Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles — in which the two-time Snake Plissken plays Kris Kringle — was “80 percent real.”

That estimate comes courtesy of one of Russell’s super-young co-stars, namely Darby Camp (of Big Little Lies), who plays one of two kids who get involved in some Christmas Eve misadventures with Santa himself. While talking about the film for EW’s PEOPLE Now, Camp and her fellow kid co-star Judah Lewis freaked out over Russell’s immaculate super-beard, much as some of us freaked out over the lengthy handlebar mustache the actor really grew out for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, which Camp and Lewis presumably aren’t allowed to watch.

Alas, the two didn’t specify what comprised the other 20 percent.