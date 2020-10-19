Two years ago, Kurt Russell burst onto Netflix as a cooler, more rowdy version of Santa that gave a lot of folks some very intense feelings about Kris Kringle in The Christmas Chronicles. Well, now, Russell’s hot Santa is back in a sequel to the family friendly movie, and this time, he brought Mrs. Claus along for the ride.

Arriving just in time for the holidays, The Christmas Chronicles 2 picks up after the events of the first film, but this time the stakes are much higher. Judging by the new trailer, Hunky Santa will be doing more than just boosting a muscle car. He hunts snow leopards in the North Pole, busts out an even bigger musical number (while wearing shades!), and battles an evil elf who’s wielding some sort of Christmas Infinity Gauntlet? Let’s just say Santa is going big with this one and looking like a bearded snack while doing it.

Here’s the official synopsis:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 sleds into Netflix on November 25.

(Via Netflix)