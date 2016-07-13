Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone’s Musical ‘La La Land’ Trailer Will Have You Swooning

#Ryan Gosling #Emma Stone
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.13.16 9 Comments

Oh, I’m sorry. I didn’t see you there. I was too busy swooning over the teaser trailer for La La Land, a romantic movie-musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and now you’re swooning, too. Baby Goose plays a jazz musician, Stone is an aspiring actress, and they’re trying to make it big in Hollywood. This is the third time the actors have shared a project — one, Crazy, Stupid, Love, is better (and more shirtless) than the other, Gangster Squad — but La La Land, written and directed by Whiplash‘s Damien Chazelle, is the first time Gosling and Stone have danced in the sky together.

That’s a potentially worrying development. Like Wes Anderson’s lesser films, or even certain parts of (500) Days of Summer, La La Land could be too precious for its own good. But the trailer hints at something dark and heartbreaking that should offset the fleeting moments of tweeness. The movie premieres at the Venice Film Festival next month, and according to artistic director Alberto Barbera, La La Land “does not merely reinvent the musical genre, it gives it a brand new start.” Also, Ryan Gosling sings an original song called “City to Stars” and stares into Emma Stone’s cartoon eyes.

[continues swooning]

La La Land comes out Dec. 2.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling#Emma Stone
TAGSemma stoneLA LA LANDryan gosling

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP