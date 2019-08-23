DISNEY+

Disney has no plans to halt its current plan to remake every animated movie you love. Why would it? Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King all made over $1 billion at the box office (The Lion King is technically the highest-grossing animated movie ever; whether “photorealistic” counts as “animation” is another question), and while Christopher Robin, Dumbo, and Pete’s Dragon (the best of the bunch) weren’t as financially successful, they were warmly received by critics. There are plenty more animated favorites in the pipeline, too, including The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Pinocchio, and The Sword in the Stone. But maybe there shouldn’t be, not after the Lady and the Tramp poster.

You remember Lady and the Tramp? Dogs, pasta, racist cats? Okay, now hear me out: what if Lady and the Tramp… but real? The kind of real where you believe animals would enjoy eating hunks of meat, the kind of real where rescue dogs stare blankly at each other because they’re dogs, the kind of real that makes you long for the days of hand-drawn animation. This kind of “real.”

That’s the first poster from Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp, a movie we should want to be good, considering the level of talent involved, including Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sam Elliott, Benedict Wong, and Janelle Monáe. But the initial reactions to the poster are not promising for the long-term stability of Disney’s lofty remake ambitions.