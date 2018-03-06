‘Lady Bird’s Lack Of Oscar Wins Did Not Sit Well With Fans

A24

It was a relatively stacked pack at the Academy Awards this year, so some films were bound to go underappreciated. Not everyone can win, so it’s best not to stake your hopes and dreams on your favorite’s victory. And yet… there is still the pang that comes from defeat. This year’s big shutout happened to Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, which garnered five major nominations with zero wins. While it’s nearly impossible to begrudge talented auteurs like Guillermo del Toro and Jordan Peele their victories, one would have hoped that one of the best-reviewed films in Rotten Tomato history would have gotten something.

Lady Bird‘s subtle yet effective performances and compassionate storytelling resonated with a lot of people, particularly with young women about how they relate to their mothers. It’s an often delicate and complicated bond, and Gerwig, along with actors Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, managed to imbue that fraught relationship with believable, genuine emotion.

After the final Oscar was handed out, many took to Twitter to express their sadness over the apparent snub.

The biggest disappointment of the night is that #LadyBird didn't win any #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/zXzrfBixxV — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 5, 2018

dear lady bird pic.twitter.com/aA4Y7b4XPY — lady bird deserved better (@saoirsercnans) March 5, 2018

justice for lady bird pic.twitter.com/n67hGtLP2M — Emily VanDerwerken (@rednavylime) March 5, 2018

Every character in Lady Bird was amazing and timeless and someone you absolutely know in real life. Absolutely none of you know any of the characters in the fish sex movie. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 5, 2018

Lady Bird was the best-reviewed film of the year.

