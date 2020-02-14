Lakeith Stanfield’s Dream Role In ‘Parasite’ Would Have Confused People

Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield has steadily become one of the most exciting actors working today, with roles in Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Uncut Gems, Knives Out, and The Photograph (a steamy way to spend Valentine’s Day). He’s been in many great movies, but not the one that was named the greatest movie of 2019. He wishes, though.

While guesting on Desus & Mero (which recently hosted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), hosts Desus Nice and the Kid Mero asked Stanfield which movie, either recently or all-time, he would most to star in. “I would have liked to walk by in Parasite,” he responded. Not a starring role, not a featured extra, just a “walk by” in the background. “That would have confused… I would be like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa. Take it back. Who is the brother?'” If there’s any movie where “that could happen,” Stanfield added, “it’s Parasite.”

Hey, there’s always the Parasite series.

Stanfield may not have been in the Best Picture winner, but hopefully he’ll get to play an Oscar-dominating character: the Joker. “What I’d bring to it would have a lot to do with who I collaborate with, and how the story’s written and what world we exist in, and then I’ll go do my lil’ magic,” he said about getting his wish to wear the makeup. “Wouldn’t it be crazy if me and the Safdies did something like that?” Yes, and also, please.