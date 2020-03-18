Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted (a cursed way to start a sentence), “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China – against the wishes of almost all,” blah blah blah. As pointed out by author Ellen Oh, Trump calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus” is dangerous for and racist to Asian-Americans. (Attacks against people of Asian descent have increased amid the coronavirus pandemic). “Don’t endanger the lives of all Asian Americans,” she tweeted. “Because in times of fear, people look for someone to blame. Like he is doing right now.”

Lana Condor, from the To All the Boys series, shared Oh’s tweet to her nearly 500,000 followers and added a message of her own. “You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have against the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in,” the X-Men Apocalypse star tweeted. “How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself. You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do.” Condor then brought up Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire who will donate 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields to countries in Africa in the fight against coronavirus.

Condor continued:

Be better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.

You can read the entire note below.

💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. 💔 To my followers- be safe. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Okbg735cQC — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2020

