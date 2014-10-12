Larry David Finally Addresses Jennifer Lawrence’s Crush On Him

In the same Vanity Fair interview that revealed Jennifer Lawrence’s terrible taste in television (or great taste depending on your point of view), she also revealed her crush on Larry David:

“Do you like Curb Your Enthusiasm?” she asked Kashner during their interview. “Do you like Larry David? I’m in love with him, and I have been for a really long time.” Taking her declaration of love up a notch, she adds, “I worship Woody Allen, but I don’t feel it below the belt the way I do for Larry David.”

First off, don’t tell Woody Allen. Second, you don’t have to worry about telling Larry David because he heard about it and has responded. David was at the New Yorker Festival to chat with editor David Remnick and Lawrence came up, leading to this response. From The Wrap:

When asked about “The Hunger Games” actress’ crush on him, David responded, “Smart kid. It’s a shame that I’m about 40 years older than she is.” Remnick then read the rest of Lawrence’s declaration of love: “I worship Woody Allen, but I don’t feel it below the belt the way I do for Larry David.” The comedian retorted, “Maybe she’s referring to her knees. I don’t think I could do it. On one hand it’s very flattering and on another hand, it’s kind of a shame — in terms of timing. I’d have fun watching the reality show of it though.”

And with that, the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm was born. Complete with a time travel element and romantic plotline. I can’t wait to see Larry David in costume as a young Larry David. It’s going to be great.

(Via Vanity Fair / The Wrap)