WARNING: Potential spoilers for Bond 25 to follow.

If the constant media circus surrounding Daniel Craig’s ankle injury and other onset accidents are any indication, then the Bond 25 production currently has many, many leaks. The latest of these concerns the casting of Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch, the British actress best known around the globe for playing Carol Danvers’ friend Maria Rambeau. Her casting in the latest 007 film was officially revealed in April, but much like fellow cast member Rami Malek and others, no details concerning her role were provided.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, however, it seems that one pertinent detail regarding Lynch’s Bond 25 role has leaked. So, again, this is your last warning that what’s about to follow may or may not be a massive spoiler for the Cary Fukunaga-directed feature (even though it’s from the Daily Mail), but here goes… Lynch is playing 007:

A movie insider said: ‘There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. ‘It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.’

The unverified source goes on to claim that Lynch’s character has simply taken the spy designation following Bond’s apparent retirement toward the beginning of the film. The Daily Mail noted that the character twist is the result of Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s influence, as the writer was brought onboard to punch up the film’s script.

So… how long before Piers Morgan inevitably complains about the latest Bond-related rumor?

