An Oscar-Nominated Producer Won’t Attend The Ceremony After His Visa Was Denied

#2018 Oscars #The Oscar Chase
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.20.18 2 Comments

Grasshopper Film

Kareem Abeed, a producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo, has been denied a visa to enter the United States and will not be able to attend the Academy Awards ceremony on March 4. The Feras Fayyad-directed film, which is about the Syrian Civil War, is up for Best Documentary Feature against Abacus, Faces Places, Icarus, and Strong Island.

“This is to inform you that you have been found ineligible for a visa under Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” read the letter from the United States consulate in Istanbul. “A denial under Section 212(f) means that you do not meet the requirements for entry into the United States.”

Also not in attendance: Mahmoud Al-Hattar, one of the subjects of the film and a co-founder of White Helmets, a non-profit organization that provides search-and-rescue assistance to those impacted by the conflict in Syria. Their motto:

“To save a life is to save all of humanity.”

“Kareem, my producer and fellow nominee, cannot come to the U.S. because of the Trump travel ban,” Fayyad told The Hollywood Reporter (the ban is also why director Asghar Farhadi couldn’t attend last year). “Barring a miracle, he will not be at the Oscars with me. We are artists and we just want to share our stories and nothing more. It’s very sad he won’t have an opportunity to share his.”

(Via Variety and The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 Oscars#The Oscar Chase
TAGS2018 OSCARSLAST MEN IN ALEPPOOSCARSthe oscar chase

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP