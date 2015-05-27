Fox Is Rebooting ‘The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ With A New Film

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox has just announced plans to reboot The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen with a new film. It’s been 12 years since the original film hit theaters and marked Sean Connery’s final movie role before officially retiring. Fox wanted that film to lead into a franchise, but its poor box office returns quickly squashed those plans.

In 2013, Fox announced plans to develop a TV series based on Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill’s graphic novel, which would have centered on characters like the Invisible Man, Captain Nemo, Tom Sawyer, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as they teamed up to battle a common evil. A pilot commitment was ordered by the network but the show was never ordered to series.

No further details have been announced as of yet, but it looks like Fox is trying to keep their fingers in the comic book movie arena with yet another remake.

(Via Variety)