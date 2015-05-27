Fox Is Rebooting ‘The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ With A New Film

05.27.15 3 years ago 18 Comments
league-of-extraordinary-gentlemen

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox has just announced plans to reboot The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen with a new film. It’s been 12 years since the original film hit theaters and marked Sean Connery’s final movie role before officially retiring. Fox wanted that film to lead into a franchise, but its poor box office returns quickly squashed those plans.

In 2013, Fox announced plans to develop a TV series based on Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill’s graphic novel, which would have centered on characters like the Invisible Man, Captain Nemo, Tom Sawyer, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as they teamed up to battle a common evil. A pilot commitment was ordered by the network but the show was never ordered to series.

No further details have been announced as of yet, but it looks like Fox is trying to keep their fingers in the comic book movie arena with yet another remake.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TAGS20TH CENTURY FOXAlan MooreFoxGraphic Novelsremakes reboots etc.SEAN CONNERYThe League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP