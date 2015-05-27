Fox Is Rebooting ‘The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ With A New Film

20th Century Fox has just announced plans to reboot The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen with a new film. It’s been 12 years since the original film hit theaters and marked Sean Connery’s final movie role before officially retiring. Fox wanted that film to lead into a franchise, but its poor box office returns quickly squashed those plans.
In 2013, Fox announced plans to develop a TV series based on Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill’s graphic novel, which would have centered on characters like the Invisible Man, Captain Nemo, Tom Sawyer, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as they teamed up to battle a common evil. A pilot commitment was ordered by the network but the show was never ordered to series.
No further details have been announced as of yet, but it looks like Fox is trying to keep their fingers in the comic book movie arena with yet another remake.
$10 says they’ll never put in the invisible man rape scene.
giving or getting?
Oh, he got. He got it bad.
HAHAHAHAHA.
Showtime is already doing that with Penny Dreadful.
Yeah which is why the film route is the way to do it because from what i’ve read Penny Dreadful has the small screen locked up.
Today’s stupid kids won’t know any literary figures so this just won’t appeal to them.
I’d think they do, Nintendo wouldn’t have released Codename Steam if kids didn’t know literary classics.
Public Domain FTW! Wait 70 years when 50 Shades hits the public domain…
Fantastic book, but with no R Rating, the movie will be toothless and pointless.
+M for Mature
Can we just skip to the terrible adaptation of Miracleman and get the farming of Alan Moore done with already ?
Some stories just can’t be done. They’ll never please both the public AND geeks. LOEG had potential. It died by committee. IF Sandman ever happens, same outcome. Canon stories will and should likely remain in the brain. “Seasons of Mist” will be forever untouchable in my head. As is “Anatomy Lesson.” I DEMAND Constantine return on a better platform, but they’ll screw it up because “Dangerous Habits” isn’t possible due to, “Smoking AND Drinking?! America can’t handle this!” BBC is missing opportunities here.
I genuinely enjoyed the movie when it came out but I also like Van Helsing so what do I know?
So Sean Connery is really going to let this be the period to his acting career? What a shame.
Alan Moore will be so happy.
The original film was one of those movies I really enjoyed despite the fact that it is not very good.
This and Van Helsing are the only two movies where I straight up fell asleep at the cinema.
What an undignified way to end a career :(