LeBron James And Donald Glover’s Brother Are Working On A New ‘House Party’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.13.18 3 Comments

New Line Cinema

We may never get the long-rumored Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James. But we could be getting something worth your nostalgia.

James, through his and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment production company, is spearheading a new House Party, Reginald Hudlin’s infectiously fun 1990 comedy about Kid and Play of, yes, Kid ‘n Play at, yes, a house party. (The ’90s were a simpler time.) Atlanta’s Stephen Glover (Donald’s brother) and Jamal Olori will write the screenplay. Don’t call it a reboot, though.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” James said. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.” Carter added, “We’re trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project” (James’ buddy Drake makes almost too much sense — maybe he can cover Today’s “Why You Get Funky on Me.”) As for The King showing up in the movie: “There’s no plan for it now, but he’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in.”

James, who proved his comedy chops in Trainwreck, will next voice something called Gwangi in the animated yeti movie Smallfoot. It still beats Simon Sez.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

