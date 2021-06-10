The Canceled ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Sequel Sounds Pretty Great

The Lego Batman Movie is not only the best Lego movie, it’s also one of the best comic book movies of the 2010s. There was supposed to be a sequel that would bring back Will Arnett and Michael Cera as Batman and Robin, as well as Zach Galifianakis as Joker, but when the rights to the Lego franchise transferred from Warner Bros., which owns Batman and his Rogues Gallery, to Universal Pictures, it was effectively canceled.

This is a shame because The Lego Batman Movie 2 sounds really good.

In an interview with Screencrush, The Lego Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay confirmed that Community and Rick and Morty co-creator “Dan Harmon and some of Dan Harmon’s team” finished a draft, which he compared to, of all movies, The Godfather Part II. “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer” is an accurate summation of Batman and Joker’s relationship.

“It was a story about the Justice League and where Batman was in terms of the Justice League now, and the struggles they were going through, as well as flashing back to how the Justice League came together. [It also featured] Batman and Superman’s relationship, as well as Batman’s relationship to a lot of the other members of the Justice League. And there was a really great part for Robin,” McKay said, adding, “I wish there was a way for us to go do that movie, because that would have been a lot of fun.”

I vow to personally fund The Lego Batman Movie 2, as long as Universal accepts my $100 million bill being in Lego form.

