Of the three movies in the Lego cinematic universe, which, yes, is a thing, two have wildly exceeded expectations (The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie), and one is pretty much what people expected when a movie based on construction toys was announced (The Lego Ninjago Movie). The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part hopes to and looks like it should fall into the first category (even if Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who wrote and directed the first film, are only listed as executive producers). If nothing else, the sequel already looks like the best-ever movie where Chris Pratt plays with raptors. In fact, stubbly new character Rex Dangervest is a spoof of Owen from Jurassic World, Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy, AND Joshua from The Magnificent Seven, all played by Pratt. There better be at least one mouse and/or rat in this movie.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the Lego universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman, and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity, and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, and Stephanie Beatriz, opens on February 8, 2019.