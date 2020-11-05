Even if you haven’t seen the Star Wars Holiday Special, as it’s never been officially released on home video or streaming, you’re still likely aware of its reputation. Its terrible, terrible reputation. George Lucas famously once said that “if I had the time and a sledgehammer, I would track down every copy of that show and smash it,” which is rude to Itchy, Lumpy, Space Harvey Korman, Jefferson Starship, and all your other favorites in the special. I don’t expect the Star Wars Holiday Special to appear on Disney+ any time soon, if ever (much to writer Bruce Vilanch’s dismay, no doubt), but at least we’re getting the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Except instead of long, dialogue-free stretches of Wookiee moans, it appears that there’s an actual plot that mashes up the timeline so that Rey and Darth Vader meet Baby Yoda! You crazy for this one, Disney+.

Here’s more on the special:

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November 17.