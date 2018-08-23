Getty Image

At this point, who isn’t going to be in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? We can now cross Lena Dunham off the list. The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday that the actress and Girls creator has just joined the director’s star-studded look at 1969 Los Angeles.

The same goes for Austin Butler (formerly of Arrow and The Shannara Chronicles) and Lorenza Izzo, wife of Eli Roth and co-star of his Keanu Reeves-starrer Knock Knock. On top of that there’s also Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Tarantino’s ninth movie — tenth if you count Kill Bill’s two volumes as separate movies — loosely revolves around the Manson murders. Leonardo DiCaprio will play a former Western TV actor and Brad Pitt his longtime stunt double — both has-beens struggling to make it in a dramatically changing industry. (Though they still both look fly.) As luck would have it, DiCaprio’s character lives right next to Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie).