Break-ups are hard, and it’s not always easy for two people who used to date— much less be married to — the same person to get along. And then there’s Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa. Kravitz was married to actress Lisa Bonet from the late ‘80s through the early ‘90s. Momoa is married to her now. And yet the two are not only great friends but also family — people who are very open about their love for one another. So it was no surprise that the musician went all out on the Aquaman star’s birthday. Again.

“Happy birthday, @prideofgypsies,” Kravitz wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of the two of them together, one considerably taller than the other. “I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”

It’s actually almost the exact same post Kravitz did last year, on Momoa’s previous birthday. Same picture, almost the same caption, now with the words, “I’m proud to call you my brother.”

There’s another member of this party, and that’s Zoë Kravitz, who took after both her parents, becoming a singer, like her dad Lenny, and an actress, like her mom. Both Zoë and her mother’s current husband are even both part of the DCEU, though it’s unclear whether Aquaman and her version of Catwoman — to be seen in the forthcoming The Batman — will ever get to hang. But at least in real life their bond is real and beautiful.