Leonardo DiCaprio Admits He Has ‘No Idea’ What Happens At The End Of ‘Inception’

Leonardo DiCaprio — or “LDC,” as his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood buddy Brad Pitt calls him — didn’t win a trophy at Sunday’s Golden Globes, but his latest picture still has him busy, making the interview rounds, going to awards shows, etc. He even sat down for a revealing episode of WTF with Marc Maron, where the ever-capable host got him to admit that — unlike his costar Michael Caine — he doesn’t know what happens at the end of Inception either.

This comes from Entertainment Weekly, which sussed out the relevant bit. DiCaprio was talking about how he related to Pitt being unable to explain the end of his own brainy sci-fi picture, this fall’s sad space drama Ad Astra. In fact, he admitted that when people try to grill him on the conclusion of his 2010 Christopher Nolan head trip, his response tends to be, “I have no idea.”

As you may recall, Inception ends with it unclear if DiCaprio’s character — a thief who, along with his team, uses technology to enter the minds of targets, manipulating their thoughts — has escaped from the multi-layered dreamscape or is still trapped inside.

For the record, DiCaprio isn’t playing above it all; it sounds like what he’s doing is, as they say, “embracing the mystery.” Nor does that mean an actor known for getting deeply involved in all aspects of the relative few movies he makes lost some quality control. He just knew that it was best for him to let the director do his thing.

“You’re just focused on your character, man,” DiCaprio said, then added that, “when it came to Chris Nolan and his mind and how that was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together.”

