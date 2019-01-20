The announcement this week that Sony had been quietly planning a new Ghostbusters reboot surprised many, especially since it will be ignoring the female-driven revival from 2016. One person who’s not having it? Leslie Jones, one of the three stars of the movie that was plagued by men’s rights activists and wound up underperforming at the box office.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the SNL cast member shared her thoughts on Twitter Saturday, in a reply to a fan who took umbrage with the planned reboot. “So insulting. Like f*ck us. We dint count,” Jones wrote. “It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a d*ck move. And I don’t give f*ck I’m saying something!!”
“Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge.” – The thing is, as much as the misogynistic comments were way OTT and outright wrong in what they were saying, this point isn’t helping her argument because it was done with men, it was a better movie, and it was huge.
Also, “So insulting. Like f*ck us. We dint count,” isn’t helping her cause either, because her version ignored the first two movies, like they didn’t count.
I’m sorry, but she’s coming across as a spoilt brat at worst, and a hypocrite at best, rather than making valid points.
She also was rightfully called out for not being funny and a bigot, but go ahead and rick that narrative.
Yes, because knee jerk reactions to a largely unknown film did wonders last time
I guess they better never make another “Oceans” movie.
Is there anyone in the world that finds her funny at all?
I guess I would be salty if my version of the movie wasn’t funny too.