Letitia Wright is, as you might imagine, reticent to discuss how Marvel will handle Black Panther 2 following the death of Chadwick Boseman. But the actress, who played sister Shuri in the Best Picture nominee, is more willing to talk about her campaign to make an all-female Avengers movie. “I don’t think we have to fight for it,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment. “[Marvel Studios executive] Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

In Avengers: Endgame, the clunky but well-meaning female superheroes scene had Shuri, along with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), teaming up to take down Thanos and his goons. But who would Wright want for her dream movie?

Wright makes it clear she’s thinking big, starting with her Black Panther co-stars, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Basset, a.k.a. “Mama Angela.” Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is also in the mix, as is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful player, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, both of whom were featured in that Endgame scene alongside Shuri.

Wright makes it clear that she “definitely” wants Captain Marvel in her crew, because obviously. Marvel has no current (public) plans to make an all-female Avengers movie, and Black Panthers 2 has been delayed until at least 2022, but you can catch Wright in Death on the Nile and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe miniseries.

